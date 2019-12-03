 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

Image of St. Francis Xavier

St. Francis Xavier

St. Francis Xavier was a Navarrese-Basque Roman Catholic missionary born in the Kingdom of Navarre on April 7, 1506. His father was a privy counselor and finance minister to King John III of Navarre. ... continue reading

Image of St. John of Damascus

St. John of Damascus

Saint John Damascene has the double honor of being the last but one of the fathers of the Eastern Church, and the greatest of her poets. It is surprising, however, how little that is authentic is ... continue reading

