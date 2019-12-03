Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019
St. Francis Xavier
St. Francis Xavier was a Navarrese-Basque Roman Catholic missionary born in the Kingdom of Navarre on April 7, 1506. His father was a privy counselor and finance minister to King John III of Navarre. ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. John of Damascus
Saint John Damascene has the double honor of being the last but one of the fathers of the Eastern Church, and the greatest of her poets. It is surprising, however, how little that is authentic is ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Faustina Kowalska
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
-
-
A Guide for Confession
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18th, 2019
-
St. Rufus
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayers
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18
-
Act of Contrition
-
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent - Advent & Christmas News
-
Saint Feast Days in Dec
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.