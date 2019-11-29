 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, November 29th, 2019

St. Saturninus

St. Saturninus Bishop of Toulouse and Martyr November 29 A.D. 257     St. Saturninus went from Rome by the direction of pope Fabian, about the year 245, to preach the faith in Gaul, ... continue reading

St. Andrew the Apostle

St. Andrew, also known as Andrew the Apostle, was a Christian Apostle and the older brother to St. Peter. According to the New Testament, Andrew was born in the village of Bethsaida on the Sea of ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

