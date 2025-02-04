 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Rising Lung Cancer Rates Among Non-Smokers

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Health & Wellness
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In a world where scientific advancements continue to uncover new health risks, recent research highlights an alarming trend: lung cancer is increasingly affecting people who have never smoked. This growing health crisis calls for both awareness and action, especially within the Catholic community, where care for the body and environment is a moral responsibility.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/4/2025 (21 minutes ago)

Published in Health

Keywords: adenocarcinoma, Cancer, Lung Cancer, Non-Smoker

Celebrate love with faith â€“ get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Celebrate love with faith, get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
You Can't Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion -- Stop Lying to Yourself and Others

Daily Catholic

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.