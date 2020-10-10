 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Image of St. Francis Borgia

St. Francis Borgia

Francis was a young nobleman at the court of the King of Spain. He became a Duke when he was only thirty-three and lived a happy, peaceful life with his wife Eleanor and their eight children. But ... continue reading

St. Francis Borgia St. Aldericus St. Cassius St. Cerbonius St. Daniel St. Daniel Comboni Sts. Eulampius and Eulampia St. Fulk St. Gercon
St. Gereon St. Maharsapor Bl. Mary Angela Truszkowska St. Patricain St. Paulinus of Capua St. Paulinus of York St. Pinytus St. Tanca St. Victor and Companions

Image of St. John XXIII

St. John XXIII

The man who would be Pope John XXIII was born in the small village of Sotto il Monte in Italy, on November 25, 1881. He was the fourth of fourteen children born to poor parents who made their living ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930

