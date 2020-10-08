 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 8th, 2020

St. Pelagia

Pelagia, more often called Margaret, on account of the magnificence of the pearls for which she had so often sold herself, was an actress of Antioch, equally celebrated for her beauty, her wealth and ... continue reading

St. Amor of Aquitaine St. Badilo St. Benedicta St. Evodius St. Keyne St. Martin Cid Bl. Matthew de Eskandely
St. Nestor St. Palatias and Laurentia Bl. Peter of Seville St. Reparata St. Thais St. Triduana St. Ywi

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Denis, Rusticus, and Eleutherius

Sts. Denis, Rusticus, and Eleutherius

The first mention we have of these three martyrs who died around 258 A.D. comes in the sixth century in the writings of Saint Gregory of Tours. Denis (or Dionysius as he is also called) is the ... continue reading

