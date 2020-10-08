Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 8th, 2020
St. Pelagia
Pelagia, more often called Margaret, on account of the magnificence of the pearls for which she had so often sold herself, was an actress of Antioch, equally celebrated for her beauty, her wealth and ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Sts. Denis, Rusticus, and Eleutherius
The first mention we have of these three martyrs who died around 258 A.D. comes in the sixth century in the writings of Saint Gregory of Tours. Denis (or Dionysius as he is also called) is the ... continue reading
