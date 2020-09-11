 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, September 11th, 2020

Image of St. Paphnutius

St. Paphnutius

The holy confessor Paphnutius was an Egyptian who, after having spent several years in the desert under the direction of the great St. Antony, was made bishop in the Upper Thebaid. He was one of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Paphnutius St. Adelphus St. Almirus St. Bodo Bl. Caspar Kotenda St. Daniel St. Deiniol St. Diodorus St. Emilian St. Felix & Regula
Bl. Francis Takea St. John Gabriel Perboyre Bl. John-Gabriel Perboyre St. Patiens Bl. Peter Ikiemon St. Peter of Chavanon St. Protus and Hyacinth St. Theodora of Alexandria St. Vincent of Leon

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Ailbhe

St. Ailbhe

Bishop and preacher, one of the saints whose life has been woven into the myths and legends of Ireland. He was a known disciple of St. Patrick, and is called Albeus in some records. What is known ... continue reading

