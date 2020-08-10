 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Monday, August 10th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr

St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr

By: Deacon Keith Fournier The year was 258 A.D. It was a difficult beginning for what would become the First Christian Millennium. Hostility against the early followers of Jesus Christ was growing. ... continue reading

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

More Saints of the Day

St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr St. Acrates (Aragawi) St. Agilberta St. Aredius St. Asteria
St. Blane St. Deusdedit of Canterbury St. James of Manug St. Laurentinus St. Thiento & Companions

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Clare of Assisi

St. Clare of Assisi

St. Clare of Assisi was born in Assisi on July 16, 1194, as Chiara Offreduccio, the beautiful eldest daughter of Favorino Sciffi, Count of Sasso-Rosso and his wife Ortolana. Tradition says her father ... continue reading

August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hanger BOGO 50% OFF

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF
Pray for Beirut: Pope Francis sends large donation to aid Lebanon after devastating explosion

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.