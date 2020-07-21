 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, July 21st, 2020

Image of St. Lawrence of Brindisi

St. Lawrence of Brindisi

Caesare de Rossi was born at Brandisi, kingdom of Naples, on July 22nd. He was educated by the conventual Franciscans there and by his uncle at St. Mark's in Venice. When sixteen, he joined the ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Mary Magdalene

St. Mary Magdalene

St. Mary Magdalene is one of the greatest saints of the Bible and a legendary example of God's mercy and grace. The precise dates of her birth and death are unknown, but we do know she was present ... continue reading

