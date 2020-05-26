 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri was a Christian missionary and founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, a community of Catholic priests and lay brothers. He was born in Florence on July 21, 1515 as one of four ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Philip Neri St. Alphaeus St. Becan St. Berencardus St. Dyfan St. Eletherius Bl. Eva of Liege St. Felicissimus St. Fugatius and Damian St. Guinizo
St. John Hoan St. Mariana St. Mariana de Paredes St. Matthew Phuong St. Oduvald Bl. Peter Sanz St. Quadratus St. Quadratus of Athens St. Zachary

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Augustine of Canterbury

St. Augustine of Canterbury

At the end of the sixth century anyone would have said that Augustine had found his niche in life. Looking at this respected prior of a monastery, almost anyone would have predicted he would spend ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Free Catholic PDF's

How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.

Download Now >

7th Sunday of Easter and the Feast of the Ascension: Join Bishop Strickland for Sunday's Live Mass - 5.24.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.