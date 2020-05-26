Saint of the Day for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

St. Philip Neri was a Christian missionary and founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, a community of Catholic priests and lay brothers. He was born in Florence on July 21, 1515 as one of four ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

At the end of the sixth century anyone would have said that Augustine had found his niche in life. Looking at this respected prior of a monastery, almost anyone would have predicted he would spend ... continue reading