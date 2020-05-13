 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

Image of St. John the Silent

St. John the Silent

Bishop of Colonia in Palestine and a hermit. Born in Nicopolis, Armenia, he established a monastery at the age of eighteen. Appointed a bishop at the age of twenty-eight, he spent nine years in his ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. John the Silent St. Abban St. Agnes of Poitiers St. Euthymius St. Glyceria Bl. Imelda St. Juliana of Norwich
St. Mael St. Merewenna St. Mucius St. Natalis St. Onesimus St. Servatus St. Valerian

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Matthias

St. Matthias

How does one qualify to be an apostle? The first act of the apostles after the Ascension of Jesus was to find a replacement for Judas. With all the questions, doubts, and dangers facing them, ... continue reading

