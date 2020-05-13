Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 13th, 2020
St. John the Silent
Bishop of Colonia in Palestine and a hermit. Born in Nicopolis, Armenia, he established a monastery at the age of eighteen. Appointed a bishop at the age of twenty-eight, he spent nine years in his ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Matthias
How does one qualify to be an apostle? The first act of the apostles after the Ascension of Jesus was to find a replacement for Judas. With all the questions, doubts, and dangers facing them, ... continue reading
