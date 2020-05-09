 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 9th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Pachomius

St. Pachomius

St. Pachomius was born about 292 in the Upeer Thebaid in Egypt and was inducted into the Emperor's army as a twenty-year-old. The great kindness of Christians at Thebes toward the soldiers became ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Pachomius St. Beatus of Lungern St. Beatus of Vendome St. Brynoth St. George Preca St. Gerontius of Cervia St. Gorfor
St. Hermas St. John of Chalons St. Pachomius Bl. Theresa of Jesus Gerhardinger Bl. Thomas Pickering St. Vincent

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Damien of Molokai

St. Damien of Molokai

The man who would become St. Damien of Molokai, was born in rural Belgium, on January 3, 1840. His name was Jozef De Veuster, and he was the youngest of seven children. Growing up on the farm, Jozef ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

5th Sunday of Easter: Join Bishop Strickland for Sunday's Live Mass - 5.10.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.