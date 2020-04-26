 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saint of the Day for Sunday, April 26th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Cletus

St. Cletus

St. Cletus was the third bishop of Rome, and succeeded St. Linus, which circumstance alone shows his eminent virtue among the first disciples of St. Peter in the West. He sat twelve years, from 76 to ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Cletus St. Aldo St. Anacletus II St. Basileus St. Exuperantia St. Franca Visalta
St. Lucidius of Verona St. Paschasius Radbertus St. Peter of Rates St. Riquier St. Trudpert

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Zita

St. Zita

St. Zita was born into a poor but holy Christian family. Her older sister became a Cistercian nun and her uncle Graziano was a hermit whom the local people regarded as a saint. Zita herself always ... continue reading

April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Join Bishop Strickland in Sunday's Live Mass - 4.26.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.