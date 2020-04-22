 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Image of St. Abdiesus

St. Abdiesus

Also called Hebed Jesus, a deacon in the Christian community of Persia who was caught up in the persecutions conducted by King Shapur II. Records indicate that Abdiesus was accompanied in his ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Abdiesus St. Acepsimas St. Alexander St. Apelles St. Arwald St. Authaire St. Bicor St. Epiphanius and Alexander St. Joseph of Persia St. Leonides of Alexandria
St. Leo of Sens St. Mareas Bl. Maria Gabriella Sagheddu St. Milles St. Opportuna St. Parmenius, Chrysoteins, and Helimenas St. Senorina St. Tarbula St. Theodore of Sykeon

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. George

St. George

It is uncertain when Saint George was born and historians continue to debate to this day. However, his death date is estimated to be April 23 303 A.D. The first piece of evidence of George's ... continue reading

