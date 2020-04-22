Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020
St. Abdiesus
Also called Hebed Jesus, a deacon in the Christian community of Persia who was caught up in the persecutions conducted by King Shapur II. Records indicate that Abdiesus was accompanied in his ... continue reading
St. George
It is uncertain when Saint George was born and historians continue to debate to this day. However, his death date is estimated to be April 23 303 A.D. The first piece of evidence of George's ... continue reading
