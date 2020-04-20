 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, April 20th, 2020

St. Marian

When St. Mamertinus was Abbot of the monastery which St. Germanus had founded at Auxerre, there came to him a young man called Marcian (also known as Marian), a fugitive from Bourges then occupied by ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Anselm

St. Anselm

St. Anselm Archbishop of Canterbury and Confessor APRIL 21,A.D. 1109 IF the Norman conquerors stripped the English nation of its liberty, and many temporal advantages, it must be owned that by their ... continue reading

