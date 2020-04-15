Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

St. Paternus.The first 5th century saint. He followed his father's path by becoming a hermit in Wales. He founded the monastery at the great church of Paternus, and became a bishop of that region. He ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Bernadette was born in Lourdes, France on January 7, 1844. Her parents were very poor and she was the first of nine children. She was baptized at St. Pierre's, the local parish church, on January ... continue reading