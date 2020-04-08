Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
St. Julie Billiart
St. Julie (Julia) Billiart was born in 1751 and died in 1816. As a child, playing "school" was Julie's favorite game. When she was sixteen, to help support her family, she began to teach ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Waldetrudis
Also known as Waltrude or Waudru, she was the daughter of Saints Walbert and Bertilia and sister of St. Aldegunus of Maubeuge. Marrying St. Vincent Madelgarius, she became the mother of saints ... continue reading
Stations of the Cross
Movie star and devout Catholic, Mark Wahlberg shares special heartfelt message on Palm Sunday
Holy Week
Mysteries of the Rosary
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
Holy Thursday / The Last Supper
Bible
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
The Apostles' Creed
Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus
