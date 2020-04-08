 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

Image of St. Julie Billiart

St. Julie Billiart

St. Julie (Julia) Billiart was born in 1751 and died in 1816. As a child, playing "school" was Julie's favorite game. When she was sixteen, to help support her family, she began to teach ... continue reading

St. Julie Billiart St. Aedesius St. Aedesius St. Amantius of Como St. Concessa St. Dionysius of Corinth
St. Januarius, Maxima, and Macaria St. Julia Billiart St. Perpetuus St. Redemptus St. Walter of Pontoise

Image of St. Waldetrudis

St. Waldetrudis

Also known as Waltrude or Waudru, she was the daughter of Saints Walbert and Bertilia and sister of St. Aldegunus of Maubeuge. Marrying St. Vincent Madelgarius, she became the mother of saints ... continue reading

