Saint of the Day for Sunday, April 5th, 2020

Image of St. Vincent Ferrer

St. Vincent Ferrer

St. Vincent Ferrer is the patron saint of builders because of his fame for "building up" and strengthening the Church: through his preaching, missionary work, in his teachings, as confessor ... continue reading

