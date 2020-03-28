Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 28th, 2020
St. Venturino of Bergamo
Dominican preacher and missionary crusader. A native of Bergamo, Italy, he joined the Dominicans in 1319 and soon distinguished himself as a brilliant preacher, attracting huge crowds throughout ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Berthold
Considered by some historians to be the founder of the Carmelite Order. He was born in Limoges, France, and proved a brilliant student at the University of Paris. Ordained a priest, Berthold joined ... continue reading
