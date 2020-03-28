 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 28th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Venturino of Bergamo

St. Venturino of Bergamo

Dominican preacher and missionary crusader. A native of Bergamo, Italy, he joined the Dominicans in 1319 and soon distinguished himself as a brilliant preacher, attracting huge crowds throughout ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Venturino of Bergamo St. Alexander St. Alkeld St. Castor & Dorotheus St. Conon of Naso St. Conon of Naso
St. Gundelindis Bl. James Claxton St. Priscus St. Rogatus St. Tutilo

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Berthold

St. Berthold

Considered by some historians to be the founder of the Carmelite Order. He was born in Limoges, France, and proved a brilliant student at the University of Paris. Ordained a priest, Berthold joined ... continue reading

March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Celebrate Sunday Mass With Bishop Strickland - Fifth Sunday of Lent - 3.29.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.