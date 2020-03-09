 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, March 9th, 2020

Image of St. Frances of Rome

St. Frances of Rome

Frances was born in the city of Rome in 1384 to a wealthy, noble family. From her mother she inherited a quiet manner and a pious devotion to God. From her father, however, she inherited a strong ... continue reading

Image of St. John Ogilvie

St. John Ogilvie

Born in 1579, John Ogilvie belonged to Scottish nobility. Raised a Calvinist, he was educated on the continent. Exposed to the religious controversies of his day and impressed with the faith of the ... continue reading

