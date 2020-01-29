Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 29th, 2020
Sts. Sarbelius & Barbea
Two martyrs, brother and sister, who were put to death at Edessa during the persecutions of Emperor Trajan. Sarbelius, also called Sharbel, was a high priest at Edessa, in Mesopotamia. They were ... continue reading
St. Aldegunais
Virgin and abess, also known as Adelgundis, Aldegonde, or Orgonne. She was a member of the royal family of the Merovingians and was raised by two saints: St. Walbert and St. Bertila, her parents. The ... continue reading
