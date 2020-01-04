Saint of the Day for Saturday, January 4th, 2020
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton was the first native born American to be canonized by the Catholic Church. Born two years before the American Revolution, Elizabeth grew up in the upper class of New York ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. John Neumann
This American saint was born in Bohemia in 1811. He was looking forward to being ordained in 1835 when the bishop decided there would be no more ordinations. It is difficult for us to imagine now, ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Faustina Kowalska
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
- Hail, Holy Queen
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- A Guide for Confession
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Act of Contrition
- Three O' Clock Prayer to the Divine Mercy
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.