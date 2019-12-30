 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Monday, December 30th, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Anysia

St. Anysia

Martyr of Greece. She was a wealthy woman of Salonika, in Thessaly, who used her personal funds to aid the poor. A soldier accosted her in the street and tried to drag her to a pagan sacrifice. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Anysia St. Anysius St. Egwin of Evesham St. Eugene Bl. John Alcober
St. Liberius of Ravenna St. Mansuetus St. Raynerius St. Sabinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Sylvester

St. Sylvester

St. Sylvester, born in Rome, was ordained by Pope St. Marcellinus during the peace that preceded the persecutions of Diocletian. He passed through those days of terror, witnessed the abdication of ... continue reading

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Feast of the Holy Innocents: Say NO to Legal Abortion. Stop Killing Children!

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.