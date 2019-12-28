 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 28th, 2019

Image of St. Anthony the Hermit

St. Anthony the Hermit

Anthony was born about circa 468 at Valeria in Lower Pannonia. When he was eight years old, his father died and he was first entrusted to the care of St. Severinus. After the death of Severinus, an ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Anthony the Hermit St. Caesarius St. Castor St. Domnio
St. Eutychius & Domitian St. Romulus and Conindrus St. Troadius

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Aileran

St. Aileran

Monk, biographer, and scholar-also called Sapiens the Wise. Aileran was one of the most distinguished professors at the school of Clonard in Ireland. St. Finian welcomed Aileran to Clonard. In 650, ... continue reading

