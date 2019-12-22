 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 22nd, 2019

Image of St. Chaeromon

St. Chaeromon

Bishop of Nilopolis, in Egypt. When the persecution was instituted by Emperor Trajanus Decius, Chaeromon Was quite elderly. He and several companions fled into the Arabian desert and were never seen ... continue reading

Image of St. John of Kanty

St. John of Kanty

The people of Olkusz in Bohemia in 1431 had every reason to be suspicious of their new pastor. They knew what a Cracow professor would think of their small rural town. But even more insulting, their ... continue reading

