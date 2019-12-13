Saint of the Day for Friday, December 13th, 2019

Lucy's history has been lost and all we really know for certain is that this brave woman who lived in Syracuse lost her life during the persecution of Christians in the early fourth century. Her ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint John of the Cross was born Juan de Yepes y Alvarez, in Fontiveros, Avila, Spain in 1542. His father was employed by wealthy family members as an accountant, but they disowned him when he ... continue reading