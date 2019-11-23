 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

Image of Bl. Miguel Pro

Bl. Miguel Pro

Born on January 13, 1891 in Guadalupe, Mexico, Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez was the eldest son of Miguel Pro and Josefa Juarez. Miguelito, as his doting family called him, was, from an early age, ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Bl. Miguel Pro St. Alexander Nevski St. Amphilocus Pope St. Clement I St. Columban St. Felicitas of Rome
St. Paternian St. Paulhen St. Rachilidis St. Trudo St. Wilfretrudis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Andrew Dung Lac

St. Andrew Dung Lac

Through the missionary efforts of various religious families beginning in the sixteenth century and continuing until 1866, the Vietnamese people heard the message of the gospel, and many accepted it ... continue reading

