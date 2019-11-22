Saint of the Day for Friday, November 22nd, 2019

In the fourth century a Greek religious romance on the Loves of Cecilia and Valerian was written in glorification of virginal life with the purpose of taking the place of then-popular sensual ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Born on January 13, 1891 in Guadalupe, Mexico, Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez was the eldest son of Miguel Pro and Josefa Juarez. Miguelito, as his doting family called him, was, from an early age, ... continue reading