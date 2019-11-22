Saint of the Day for Friday, November 22nd, 2019
St. Cecilia
In the fourth century a Greek religious romance on the Loves of Cecilia and Valerian was written in glorification of virginal life with the purpose of taking the place of then-popular sensual ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
Bl. Miguel Pro
Born on January 13, 1891 in Guadalupe, Mexico, Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez was the eldest son of Miguel Pro and Josefa Juarez. Miguelito, as his doting family called him, was, from an early age, ... continue reading
More Saints
New Saints canonized by Pope Francis
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
-
-
A Guide for Confession
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18th, 2019
-
St. Rufus
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayers
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18
-
Act of Contrition
-
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent - Advent & Christmas News
-
Saint Feast Days in Dec
- A Guide for Confession
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
FREE Catholic Online School
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.