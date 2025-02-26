Improving Sleep through Faithful Eating: What to Avoid Before Bedtime
In today's fast-paced world, many people struggle with insomnia, with nearly one in eight Americans affected by this condition, according to a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. As Catholics, we recognize that our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, and maintaining good health, including quality sleep, is essential to honoring God. As such, incorporating a healthy diet into our daily routines can greatly impact how well we rest at night.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
