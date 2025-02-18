 Skip to content

Do Bay Leaves Matter in Cooking?

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Home & Food
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

The debate over whether bay leaves truly enhance a dish has been ongoing for years. Some chefs insist they add a crucial depth of flavor, while others, including celebrity chef Ina Garten, have expressed doubts. In a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Garten admitted, "I really don't know the answer to this. I will say that I always also wonder whether bay leaf makes a difference. There are a couple of things that I use bay leaves in and I've always wanted to make them without the bay leaves to see if it made a difference, and I never have, so I'm not sure" (according to USA TODAY).

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/18/2025 (22 minutes ago)

Published in Home & Food

Keywords: bay leaves, cooking, food, health, Healthy diet, Healthy Living, nutirition, spices

Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pray for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms Double Pneumonia Diagnosis

Daily Catholic

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.