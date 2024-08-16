A Dangerous Legacy: How the Cigarette Industry Gave Rise to Ultra-Processed Foods

In the 1980s and 1990s, a seismic shift occurred within the American food industry, one that remains largely unrecognized but has had profound consequences for public health. As cigarette smoking began to decline due to growing public awareness of its health risks, the major players in the tobacco industry RJ Reynolds and Philip Morris sought new avenues for profitability. These companies, facing a declining market for cigarettes, turned their attention to a different but equally insidious industry: food.



span style="font-size: 1rem;">In the 1980s, these cigarette giants began acquiring food companies. By the 1990s, RJ Reynolds and Philip Morris had become the two largest food companies in the world. This transition was not just a matter of diversification; it was a strategic shift in focus. These companies brought with them their expertise in making products addictive, a skill honed through decades of cigarette production--and applied it to food.

As cigarette sales declined, the scientists and researchers who had once worked on making cigarettes more addictive were reassigned to the food sector. Their new mission was to create food products that people would crave and consume in excessive amounts. This led to the development and mass production of ultra-processed foods, designed not for nutrition but for addiction.

The Creation of Addictive Foods

The process of making food addictive involved a careful manipulation of ingredients to create what is often referred to as the "bliss point" -- the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and salt that makes food irresistible. These engineered foods bypass natural satiety mechanisms, causing consumers to overeat and crave these products continuously.

This strategy worked, and ultra-processed foods quickly became a staple of the American diet. However, these foods are nutritionally void, high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and artificial additives. Despite this, the food industry, with its powerful lobbyists, managed to influence public health policies to ensure that these products were deemed "healthy" by federal agencies like the FDA.

Lobbying and the FDA's Complicity

The food giants didn't just focus on making their products addictive; they also used their considerable financial power to influence government policy. The same lobbyists who once worked to protect the cigarette industry were now tasked with shaping food policy. They pushed the FDA to classify these ultra-processed foods as part of a healthy diet, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

This lobbying effort was so effective that it has shaped the American dietary guidelines for decades. The FDA's endorsement gave these products a veneer of legitimacy, misleading the public into believing that consuming them was part of a balanced diet.

The Public Health Crisis of 2024

Fast forward to 2024, and the consequences of this corporate takeover of the food industry are painfully evident. Chronic diseases are at an all-time high, particularly among children. Record rates of diabetes, cancer, autism, autoimmune conditions, and other chronic illnesses plague today's youth. This is no coincidence; it is the direct result of decades of consuming ultra-processed, addictive foods that were never meant to nourish but to addict.

Why has the healthcare industry, which should be on the front lines of this crisis, remained largely silent?

The answer lies in the economic incentives that drive the healthcare system. A sick child, especially one with a chronic disease, represents a long-term source of profit. These children require ongoing medical care, medications, and interventions that generate substantial revenue for the healthcare industry. They suffer, they accumulate co-morbidities, but they often do not die -- creating a perfect storm of profitability.

A Moral Blind Spot

The failure to address this public health catastrophe is not just an oversight; it is a moral blind spot. The same forces that once profited from addicting people to cigarettes are now profiting from addicting them to unhealthy foods. And the institutions that should protect public health--the government and the healthcare industry--are complicit in this tragedy.

It is time to expose this dangerous legacy and demand accountability from those who have placed profit above the well-being of generations. Public awareness and pressure are the first steps toward reclaiming our food system and safeguarding the health of our children and future generations.

The cigarette industry's pivot to food production has left a toxic legacy that continues to wreak havoc on public health. The creation and promotion of ultra-processed foods have fueled an epidemic of chronic diseases, particularly among children.

This crisis is sustained by a healthcare industry that profits from sickness rather than health, and by government agencies that have failed to protect the public from corporate greed. Recognizing and addressing this moral blind spot is essential if we are to create a healthier future for all.