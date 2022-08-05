Fill your freezer with 'The World's Greatest Beef' at a Special Price with this Promo Code

 Skip to content

Montana Ranch and Cattle just opened the 'Local Market of the Future' in Bakersfield, California. The market provides fresh cuts of beef, dry-aged the old-fashioned way to local and online customers. This cuts out greedy middlemen and ensures you get 'The Greatest Meat on Earth'.

Highlights

By Montana Ranch and Cattle Company
8/5/2022 (1 week ago)

Published in Home & Food

Keywords: Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, Beef, Cow, Steak, Greatest Meat on Earth

Now is the time to fill your freezer with everything from delicious 'Summer Camp' T-Bone Steaks, to our mouth-watering, 'Bunkhouse' Top Sirloin, and our most-popular 'Tombstone' Ground Beef. With our Big Beef Sale on all meat, including our Steaks and Roasts, now is the best time to fill your freezer. 


Montana Ranch and Cattle Company has been in the cattle business since 1835. That's not a typo, that's 185 years of experience! It's nice to know that if your local grocer runs low on beef because the economy tanks, the trucks stop delivering, or the shelves are cleared in a panic, that you have a freezer full of excellent meat for your family, thanks to Montana Ranch and Cattle. 

Montana Ranch and Cattle invites healthcare workers to their Bakersfield ranch for a free BBQ on August 6th.

Montana Ranch and Cattle is passionate about providing the very best cuts of 100% grass-fed beef. They don't use antibiotics, steroids, or growth hormones. This uncompromising approach means you get an amazing cut of beef that's rich with flavor from natural marbling. You can expect a memorable eating experience every time. 

In celebration, Montana Ranch and Cattle is offering a special sale to all their customers, with a 20% off promo code MRC20. It's their way of saying 'thank you' to all their customers, and to those who haven't yet tried 'The Greatest Meat on Earth.' It's also you chance to fill your freezer with amazing savings. It's a fast, convenient way to save yourself a drive to the store. 

Enjoy 20% OFF with PROMO CODE MRC20!

Click the link below to place your order and remember the promo code! 

Are these the Greatest Recipes on Earth?

