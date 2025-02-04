We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
The Catholic Church and the Crisis of Missing Migrant Children
As Catholics, we are called to uphold the dignity of every human person, especially the most vulnerable among us. That is why the troubling revelations surrounding the care of unaccompanied migrant children in the United States demand our attention and action. According to Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace (CUP), the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Catholic Charities have received approximately $449 million in federal funding to shelter and transport these children. Yet, a deeply unsettling crisis has unfolded: hundreds of thousands of children are now unaccounted for.
Highlights
2/4/2025 (18 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: Catholic Charities, Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, CUP, human trafficking, Missing Children, Missing Migrant Children, Unaccompanied migrant children, USCCB
