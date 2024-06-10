Father's Day gifts based on Scriptures

Our fathers play such a large role in our lives and when it comes to Father's Day, a new golf club or grill set doesn't seem to cut it - so why not give dad a gift based on Biblical scriptures?

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Father's Day is a special day when we can tell dad how important he is and show him our sincerity with a gift from the heart.

When dad already has everything he needs or if you struggle to tell dad just how great he is, consider what the Word says about fathers. Think about the Holy Scriptures and how they relate to your father.

How can you incorporate the Bible in dad's gift this year? Here are five examples of Bible-inspired Father's Day gifts:

Show dad his lessons will live on (Amazon).

The father of the upright will rejoice indeed, he who fathers a wise child will have joy of it. - Proverbs 23:24

This scripture is telling dad he did a great job raising you to be a moral person.

Give dad a framed photo of the two of you when you were young and another of you two when you're older.

To add an extra touch of sentiment, include a third image of your father, yourself and your children. Go as many generations as you wish, and have the scripture engraved on the frame.

Chaplet of St. Joseph.

As tenderly as a father treats his children, so the Lord treats those who fear him... - Psalm 103:13

A St. Joseph chaplet is a great gift to give dad.

The personal devotional beads will encourage dad's faith and, when paired with a card personalized with a loving message inside, can be an unforgettable Father's Day gift.

Have a blast (Kelly Klatt)!

My child, do not scorn correction from the Lord, do not resent his reproof, for the Lord reproves those he loves, as a father the child whom he loves. - Proverbs 3:11-12

God loves us and, as a father teaches his children, God corrects us when we are engaged in wrongdoings.

A great way to celebrate Father's Day this year is to let loose and do something both funny and meaningful for dad.

Host a small lunch for dad and everyone present ABSOLUTELY MUST put their elbows on the table, chew with their mouths open and commit other, small, faux pas.

Consider enjoying your lunch outdoors on the patio, where a small food fight can erupt. Designate someone to take plenty of pictures of dad's expressions and combine them in a photo album for later.

Who said you can't gift dad with a fun experience? After the lunch, give dad a big hug and explanation then point to this verse. Top it off with a small personal gift and it is a guaranteed winner!

Chocolate-covered potato chips (Dylan's Candy Bar).

Perseverance is part of your training; God is treating you as his sons. Has there ever been any son whose father did not train him? - Hebrews 12: 7

Dad may have taught you plenty of things but this Father's Day it's your turn to teach him a thing or two!

Has dad ever tried, or heard of for that matter, chocolate-dipped potato chips?

Give dad one of the best gifts you can ever bestow upon anyone - a new food experience! Order your choco-chips here or make your own with a simple bag of potato chips and melting chocolate.

Hire a gardener (jjtotalservices).

"And I said to you, 'Do not take fright, do not be afraid of them. The Lord your God goes ahead of you and will be fighting on your side, just as you saw him act in Egypt. You have seen him in the desert too: The Lord your God continued to support you, as a man supports his son, all along the road you followed until you arrived here.'" - Deuteronomy 1:29-31

Though dad has always been your pillar of support, it is important to acknowledge he needs help too.

Does dear ol' dad have a pool he struggles to clean now 'a days? Perhaps his car could really use a good wash from the inside out or he needs a little help with the yard work.

If you don't want to do these things yourself, order a monthly service to help him out. Hire a gardener, take his car to get deep-cleaned or hire a pool cleaner.

Even if he is handling these chores just fine, a little extra help doesn't hurt.

You can also consider support in a different way. Each dad needs help in his own way - find out what you can do then get to it!

Hopefully these Father's Day ideas have encouraged you to give good ol' dad a Scripture-inspired gift with a tag containing a beautiful or meaningful verse. It's certainly unique and can elevate dad's gift this Father's Day.

