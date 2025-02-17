Pope Francis Hospitalized with Polymicrobial Infection, Cancels Upcoming Engagements
Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14 due to a "polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract," requiring adjustments to his treatment and an extended hospital stay, according to a Vatican medical bulletin released on February 17.
