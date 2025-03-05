 Skip to content

FEMM: A Holistic and Ethical Alternative to IVF

As the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) becomes more widespread, ethical concerns surrounding the procedure continue to be a topic of debate, particularly within the Catholic Church. In response to the growing number of couples facing infertility, organizations like FEMM (Fertility Education and Medical Management) are providing alternatives that align with Catholic teaching.

By Abigail James
3/5/2025 (22 minutes ago)

Published in Health

Keywords: FEMM, Fertility, IVF, natural family planning

