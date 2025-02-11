Winter Flu Season Hits Hardest in 15 Years
As we enter the thick of the U.S. winter virus season, the intensity of flu activity has reached alarming levels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that this season is one of the most severe in the past 15 years, with flu-like symptoms causing an unprecedented spike in doctor's office visits. According to the CDC, last week, the percentage of visits for flu-like symptoms was "clearly higher than the peak of any winter flu season since 2009-2010, when a swine flu pandemic hit the nation" (CNN, 2025).
