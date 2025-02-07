We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
North America's Assisted Suicide Crisis Looms Over the U.K.: A Call for Mercy, Not Death
As the United Kingdom debates the legalization of assisted suicide, a growing and troubling narrative emerges from North America, where thousands of vulnerable individuals have died through physician-assisted means. Advocates of such practices, often framing them as acts of mercy, fail to acknowledge the hidden pressures that contribute to these tragic decisions. As the U.K. stands on the precipice of this controversial law, it is crucial to understand the real consequences of assisted suicide--especially for those who feel like a burden on others. The truth behind these decisions may surprise you.
2/7/2025 (18 minutes ago)
