Bird Flu Crisis Intensifies: Rising Cases and New Strain Spark Concern

As the avian influenza crisis intensifies, there are growing concerns about its impact on agriculture, public health, and government oversight. Dozens of newly confirmed cases of avian influenza in wild birds, alongside the identification of a new strain of the virus in the U.S., raise alarms that the bird flu crisis may be entering a troubling new phase.

By Abigail James
2/3/2025 (4 hours ago)

Published in Health

Keywords: avian influenza, Bird Flu, health crisis

