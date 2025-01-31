A New Milestone in Pain Management: A Non-Opioid Alternative with a Safer Future
In a time when opioid addiction continues to ravage families and communities across the nation, the announcement of a new non-opioid pain medication offers a glimmer of hope. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved suzetrigine, branded as Journavx, as an alternative for treating acute pain in adults without the risks of addiction and overdose. This breakthrough represents a significant shift in pain management, aligning with the growing need for safe and effective alternatives to opioids.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
1/31/2025 (2 days ago)
