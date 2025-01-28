We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
The Rising Cost of Healthy Food: A Call to Care for the Hungry
In a world where access to healthy food is essential for nourishing both body and soul, a troubling trend is emerging: healthy food is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many families. According to a new analysis by the Food Foundation, healthy food options are more than double the cost of less healthy choices, leaving low-income families struggling to meet the nutritional needs of their households. The findings highlight a growing inequality in food access, a situation that calls for both compassionate understanding and meaningful action from those in positions of power.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
1/28/2025 (4 days ago)
