Light a FREE Virtual Prayer CandleThese candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.
Light Your FREE Candle Now >
Masks are coming back to Mass - where do we draw the line?
FREE Catholic Classes
With the resurgence of COVID restrictions, masks are making a comeback at Mass, despite going away in many areas for a few weeks. Masks are unpopular with people unused to them, while many have lingering questions and doubts. But masks are not the only restriction that could be imposed. Here's what we need to consider.
Canon Law does not have rules regarding priests and masks while administering the Sacraments. However, there should be some limits observed when it comes to COVID restrictions.
Highlights
8/12/2021 (31 minutes ago)
Published in Health
Keywords: Catholic, masks, mandates, COVID, restrictions
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Nobody likes wearing masks, not even the people who advocate their use. There is a host of information that clearly demonstrates that masks help curtail the spread of infectious illnesses such as colds, the flu, and COVID. However, they are not foolproof, and there are also some studies which suggests masks are detrimental to a small degree, especially for children in school.
Masks work because they intercept the aerosols in which the COVID virus is suspended. The virus itself is so tiny, it can easily travel between the fibers of any mask, but that is not how it travels. It travels in droplets of vapor, which the masks are effective at blocking, although a little imperfect. They do make a significant difference and for this reason, it makes sense to use them on a short-term basis. Mass would certainly qualify.
But the mask mandates are not worth worrying about when compared to other possibilities, such as a complete shutdown of our churches. Should something like that be proposed, it should be bitterly opposed by the faithful.
The reason is simple. We have the freedom to worship. And since everyone now has the opportunity to get the vaccine, or not, a person's susceptibility to the virus is a matter of personal choice. Yes, there are exceptions, but in the main the choice to be vaccinated or not is now personal. It is a matter of individual freedom.
Therefore, Mass should not be canceled again in the name of COVID. Anyone who still worries can remain home, and the choice to do so is likely considered reasonable under Church teaching. Naturally, those who are immune-compromised, or live with someone who is high risk, should consider carefully all their activities outside the home, especially if they remain unvaccinated. While vaccinated people can themselves catch and transmit COVID (think of vaccines as training for the immune system, not a shield) their likelihood of developing symptoms and the chances of them spreading the virus are much less.
As Catholics, we should comply with reasonable public health mandates, but we have a moral obligation to resist unreasonable mandates. In the meantime, we can best serve our community and one another by cooperating with mask requirements, by social distancing and washing our hands. Avoid touching things we do not need to touch, perhaps bring your own missalette. Don't give others grief for their personal choices, and pray for an end to this plague upon the land, which is unlikely to pass until we learn as ancient Israel did to repent of our sins and turn back to the Lord.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.