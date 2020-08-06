 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 6th, 2020

Image of St. Hormisdas Pope

St. Hormisdas Pope

Pope from 514-523, successor to St. Symmachus, and father of Pope St. Silverius  Born in Frosinone, Campagna di Roma, Italy, he was an Italian, although he had a Persian name. Married and ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Cajetan

St. Cajetan

In 1523, the Church was in sad shape. People could not get the spiritual nourishment they needed from the large numbers of uneducated and even immoral priests who took their money but returned ... continue reading

August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
