Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 24th, 2020

Image of St. John the Baptist

St. John the Baptist

John the Baptist was a contemporary of Christ who was known for evangelization and his baptizing of Jesus Christ. John the Baptist was born through the intercession of God to Zachariah and ... continue reading

St. John the Baptist St. Amphibalus St. Bartholomew of Farne St. Faustus and Companions St. Germoc St. John of Tuy
Bl. Joseph Yuen St. Mother Maria Guadalupe Garcia Zavala ~ Mother Lupita St. Orentius St. Rumold St. Theodulphus

Image of St. William of Vercelli

St. William of Vercelli

William of Vercelli, Saint 1085-1142. founder, born in Vercelli Italy he was brought up as an orphan became a hermit on Monte Vergine, Italy after a pilgrimage to Compostella and attracted so many ... continue reading

June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930
July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
