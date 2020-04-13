Saint of the Day for Monday, April 13th, 2020
Pope Saint Martin I
Martin I lay too sick to fight on a couch in front of the altar when the soldiers burst into the Lateran basilica. He had come to the church when he heard the soldiers had landed. But the thought of ... continue reading
St. Lydwine
St. Lydwine is the patroness of sickness Lydwine of Schiedam was born at Schiedam, Holland, one of nine children of a working man. After an injury in her youth, she became bedridden and suffered the ... continue reading
