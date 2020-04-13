 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, April 13th, 2020

Image of Pope Saint Martin I

Pope Saint Martin I

Martin I lay too sick to fight on a couch in front of the altar when the soldiers burst into the Lateran basilica. He had come to the church when he heard the soldiers had landed. But the thought of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Pope Saint Martin I St. Caradoc St. Carpus Bl. Edward Catheriek St. Gunioc
St. Hermengild Bl. John Lockwood St. Martius St. Maximus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Lydwine

St. Lydwine

St. Lydwine is the patroness of sickness Lydwine of Schiedam was born at Schiedam, Holland, one of nine children of a working man. After an injury in her youth, she became bedridden and suffered the ... continue reading

