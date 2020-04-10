Saint of the Day for Friday, April 10th, 2020

Michael de Sanctis was born in Catalonia, Spain around 1591. At the age of six he informed his parents that he was going to be a monk. Moreover, he imitated St. Francis of Assisi to such a great ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Martyr and disciple of St. John the Apostle who called Antipas "my faithful witness." Tradition states that Antipas was the bishop of Pergamum, but this is not documented. He is believed to have been ... continue reading