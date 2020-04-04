 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, April 4th, 2020

Image of St. Isidore of Seville

St. Isidore of Seville

Isidore was literally born into a family of saints in sixth century Spain. Two of his brothers, Leander and Fulgentius, and one of his sisters, Florentina, are revered as saints in Spain. It was also ... continue reading

St. Isidore of Seville St. Agathopus St. Ageranus St. Benedict the Black St. Benedict the Moor St. Gaetano Catanoso St. Guier
St. Gwerir St. Hildebert Bl. Peter of Poitiers St. Plato St. Theonas of Egypt St. Tigernach St. Zosimas of Palestine

Image of St. Vincent Ferrer

St. Vincent Ferrer

St. Vincent Ferrer is the patron saint of builders because of his fame for "building up" and strengthening the Church: through his preaching, missionary work, in his teachings, as confessor ... continue reading

