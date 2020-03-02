Saint of the Day for Monday, March 2nd, 2020

In 1086, St. Canute, King of Denmark and father of Blessed Charles the Good, was slain in St. Alban's Church, Odence. Charles who was only a few years old was taken by his mother to the court of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Katharine Drexel is the second American-born saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church. This amazing woman was an heiress to a large bequest who became a religious sister and a brilliant ... continue reading