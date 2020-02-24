 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, February 24th, 2020

St. John Theristus

Benedictine monk, called Theristus or “Harvester.” He was of Calabrian lineage, born in Sicily. His mother was a slave of the Saracens. John escaped at a young age and became a monk. continue reading

St. Tarasius

St. Tarasius was subject of the Byzantine Empire. He was raised to the highest honors in the Empire as Consul, and later became first secretary to the Emperor Constantine and his mother, Irene. When ... continue reading

Making a Difference: The time is 100 seconds to midnight

