Saint of the Day for Monday, February 24th, 2020
St. John Theristus
Benedictine monk, called Theristus or “Harvester.” He was of Calabrian lineage, born in Sicily. His mother was a slave of the Saracens. John escaped at a young age and became a monk. continue reading
St. Tarasius
St. Tarasius was subject of the Byzantine Empire. He was raised to the highest honors in the Empire as Consul, and later became first secretary to the Emperor Constantine and his mother, Irene. When ... continue reading
- Trending Saints:
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Catherine of Siena
- St. Polycarp
- St. Francis of Assisi
St. Padre Pio
Saints & Angels
Prayers
