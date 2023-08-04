We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Is the Vatican Hiding Evidence of an Alien Crash from 1933?
Recent claims by David Grusch, a former U.S. Air Force veteran who worked on UFOs at the National Reconnaissance Office, have brought the Vatican under scrutiny. Grusch stated in a June interview that an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) was recovered from Magenta, Italy, in 1933, and later became a possession of the U.S. with the assistance of the papal state. These allegations have sparked a wave of interest in the Vatican's potential knowledge of contact with alien life.
Photo credit: Stijn Dijkstra
Grusch was among three individuals who testified to the House Oversight Committee about the government's awareness of non-human activity since the 1930s. He claimed that under the rule of Benito Mussolini, the Italian government retrieved a UFO and kept it at a secure airbase until the allied occupation of Italy.
According to Grusch, then-Pope Pius XII was aware of the UFO's existence and communicated this information to the U.S., which subsequently acquired the object. When asked directly if the Catholic Church knew about the existence of alien life, Grusch responded affirmatively.
The question of extraterrestrial life poses theological complexities for the Catholic Church, given its belief in human beings as intelligent creations of God. However, some members of the Church, such as Jesuit Father Jose Funes, have previously expressed the possibility of "extraterrestrial brothers" without contradicting their faith.
The Vatican's archives, reportedly extensive and housed underground with 53 miles of shelving, might hold documents that shed light on Grusch's claims. While the Department of Defense and NASA have publicly denied any evidence of alien life or reverse-engineering of alien materials, the interest in the subject remains high, with scientists remaining open to the possibility of extraterrestrial encounters.
The Vatican's stance on the matter will likely draw attention as the world grapples with questions about the existence of intelligent life beyond Earth. The alleged retrieval of a UFO from Italy in the 1930s adds a new layer to the ongoing debate on contact with alien civilizations and how it may have shaped history. As the pressure mounts for transparency, many await the Vatican's response to the growing speculations surrounding this intriguing issue.
Is the Vatican Hiding Evidence of an Alien Crash from 1933?
