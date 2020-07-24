Cue the 'X-Files' theme, Senate directs Pentagon to provide bi-annual UFO reports to the public

The Senate Intelligence Committee is directing the Pentagon to release some of their UFO findings on a regular basis. A document released by the New York Times reveals the Pentagon's UFO program is still operating, which is consistent with claims by former Pentagon officials. There are also claims that some of the objects reported to the secret agency are not from earth and there may be some crashed objects that have been, or could be retrieved.

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM) 7/24/2020

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The Senate Intelligence Committee is directing a program within the Pentagon that investigates UFOs to provide the public with reports every six months. The directive is part of a Senate Committee report outlining spending on the nation's intelligence agencies.

Rumors of a secret department within the Pentagon investigating "unidentified aerial phenomena" have existed for years. The rumors were confirmed in 2017 when a former official, Luis Elizondo went public with three tantalizing videos from the "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP)." Those videos showed Navy aircraft intercepting fast-moving aircraft that seemed to operate outside the range of modern human capability. Elizondo was the head of the program. The Pentagon insinuated the program was discontinued.

Many of the aviators who were involved in capturing the video content have also verified their experiences with the media. The Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the videos earlier this year, ending speculation they could be elaborate hoaxes. They are not.

The Senate report confirms the agency is still operating, although it is rebranded as the "Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force." The task force is now directed to make some details public on a bi-annual basis. It is unclear what details will be shared and how informative the releases will be.

The purpose of the department is to assess potential threats from potential adversaries. While China and Russia are thought to follow the United States in technological capability, it is possible they could have pioneered a technological leap that may provide them with a powerful advantage. It is also possible the objects reported to the agency could be secret programs under development by other branches of the U.S. military.

Yet, the nagging possibility remains these could be craft from another world.

Arguably, the government needs to know what the military is doing and what is being observed. The people of the United States, and the world deserve to know if there is evidence of extraterrestrial life. It would also answer a question with profound implications.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is head of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He explained his concern is over the possibility of unidentified aircraft over military bases. Meanwhile, former Senator Harry Reid (D-NV, ret.), who pushed to fund the original program headed by Elizondo, said there may be crashed alien craft which have been, or should be retrieved. Reid explained his understanding was based on reports he read and that the government and private sectors may have alien materials in their possession.

Former Pentagon subcontractor, astrophysicist Eric W. Davis who consulted AATIP also confirmed some materials were retrieved from "off world vehicles," and were composed of material we could make on earth. Davis most recently briefed the Defense Department in March of 2020. He also gave several briefings to different agencies in 2019.

So, what does all this really mean?

The nature of the information, its consistency, and the fact those "in the know" in the U.S. government are taking it seriously means something is going on. It is not clear and should not yet be assumed that aliens are visiting earth from another world. However, it seems to be within the realm of serious discussion now, with an increasing number of high-profile officials attaching their name to various claims. Historically, to associate yourself with UFOs was never a wise political strategy with most people dubbed crackpots. Bob Lazar, who claimed to work at Papoose Lake, a subsidiary installation of the infamous "Area 51" base is one such individual. While his reports appear credible and sound, and there exists anecdotal evidence he is telling the truth, he has been maligned by the mainstream. But what if he's been telling the truth all along? He and others deserve a fair hearing, and vindication.

From a Catholic perspective, this story is interesting but it isn't earth-shattering as many fear. The Church has long taught that other civilizations may exist, and that we cannot place creative limits on God. Pope Francis has even said that should an alien request to be baptized, he would do so; although his response was more about openness to others than about aliens.

Now, we wait to see what the Pentagon will release. If they comply with the Senate directive, we can expect their first report before the end of the year. The "Overton Window" on UFOs is shifting. The world waits to learn the truth; but do we really want to know?